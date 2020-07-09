Advertisement

Thursday Night Forecast | Another Muggy Night

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier storms that have been scattered across central WV continue to quiet down with muggy air leftover for tonight. Tomorrow we kick off our morning with temps in the low 70s. Storms begin to approach our area with a frontal boundary by late afternoon tomorrow and will carry into Saturday morning. Some of these storms may be severe. In tonight’s strong storms we did see hail marble-sized hail across Marion county around 8 PM.

Friday: As an Atlantic low climbs the East Coast and flirts with being dubbed a tropical system, we will continue to feel that thick, heavy air. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary will begin to sink in from the NW/Great Lakes area that has some ‘cooler’ air behind it ready to bully our hot and humid air mass. This will cause some storms to bubble up Friday night into Saturday - some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail. Flooding remains a top concern as some areas have seen excessive rainfall this week.

This weekend: We finally take a break from our extended heatwave thanks to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the region Saturday as our frontal boundary sweeps through. This will also drop our dewpoints down a bit but it will take a while to completely dry out. Rain chances carry into the end of the week, although they should be more widely scattered. Temps back into the mid-80s - which is still slightly above average for some of us.

