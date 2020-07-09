Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.(National Hurricane Center)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU Cancer Institute brings new technology to help with a common side effect

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Cancer patients deal with many side effects when they go through treatment. The WVU Cancer Institute Department of Radiation Oncology found a way to prevent a side effect, known as mucositis, and is seen in head and neck cancer patients.

National

Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month, authorities said Thursday.

News

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

Updated: 24 minutes ago
A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

National

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

Latest News

News

Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

State

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy, according to federal statistics released Thursday.

News

Gov. Justice’s mask mandate is mandatory, but not enforced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Masks are mandatory indoors, but you may have noticed that some are choosing to skip the face coverings. Is the mask mandate enforceable?

National

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

National

Official: Feds feared Epstein confidant might kill herself

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The steps to ensure Maxwell's safety while she's locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week.

Executive Order 50-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mandatory mask mandate went into effect Tuesday morning.