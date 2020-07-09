Advertisement

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

File photo: MGN online
File photo: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

Thomas Cooper entered the plea in federal court in Elkins to attempted election fraud and injury to the mail, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said in a statement.

Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered.

Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, held a postal contract to pick up mail in the three towns in which the voters live and delivered the forms in April to the Pendleton County clerk, according to a federal affidavit.

An investigation by the secretary of state’s office found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen, the affidavit said.

Bennie Cogar, an attorney general’s office investigator who conducted the probe on behalf of the secretary of state’s office, said in the affidavit that the Pendleton County clerk called some of the voters after receiving the requests because she knew they were not Republicans. The clerk then contacted the secretary of state’s office to report the alterations.

On the other three requests, the voters’ party was not changed. However, in addition to the “Republican” box originally checked in blue ink, the word “Republican” was later circled in black ink, the affidavit said.

Cooper admitted in an interview with Cogar and a postal inspector that he changed some of the requests he picked up from the Onega post office from Democrat to Republican.

According to the affidavit, when he was then asked about the other requests, Cooper said, “I’m not saying no,” but if the requests were picked up along his postal route, “I would take the blame.” Cooper was then asked if he was “just being silly” and he replied he did it “as a joke” and that he didn’t know those voters.

Absentee ballots became a political flashpoint nationally in recent months, often along partisan lines. Some state governors have moved to make absentee ballots more available in this year’s elections because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Other elected officials, including President Donald Trump, have raised concerns that expanding the practice would increase the likelihood of election fraud. Examples of mail-in ballot fraud have been minimal, and Trump himself has voted absentee in recent elections.

Absentee ballot applications were mailed to all registered voters in West Virginia in April in a bid to encourage mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic. West Virginia held its primary election on June 9.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU Cancer Institute brings new technology to help with a common side effect

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Cancer patients deal with many side effects when they go through treatment. The WVU Cancer Institute Department of Radiation Oncology found a way to prevent a side effect, known as mucositis, and is seen in head and neck cancer patients.

News

Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

State

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy, according to federal statistics released Thursday.

News

Gov. Justice’s mask mandate is mandatory, but not enforced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Masks are mandatory indoors, but you may have noticed that some are choosing to skip the face coverings. Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Latest News

Executive Order 50-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
The mandatory mask mandate went into effect Tuesday morning.

News

WVU moving forward with plans to reopen campus in fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia University is moving forward with plans to begin fall classes on August 19, despite recent surges of coronavirus cases in Monongalia County, especially among people in their 20s.

News

Elkins City Hall closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Elkins City Hall is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Harrison County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Harrison County recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

WDTV

Free local coronavirus testing

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Free COVID-19 testing available in multiple counties.

News

Kids and Masks: advice on how to introduce the concept and the importance

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Veronica Ogbe
When it comes to masks, not everyone is a fan of the coverings, especially kids. Now with the governor's mandate and a new school year quickly approaching, pediatricians say parents need to find ways to explain this new transition and discuss the importance.