Advertisement

WVU-Maryland Football Game Cancelled

All Big Ten fall sports teams to play conference-only schedule
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s home game at Milan Puskar Stadium against Maryland on Sept. 19 has been cancelled.

The decision comes as a result of the Big Ten Conference limiting all of its fall sports teams to play a conference-only schedule this season. Teams in the Big 10 will now only play a 10-game regular season.

The Mountaineers and Terrapins were set to meet for the first time since 2015 this year. WVU leads the all-time series 28-22-2 and has won nine of the last 10 matchups.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Women's Basketball Postpones Workouts

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Sports

ACC Pushes Back Fall Olympic Sports Start Date

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Sports

Stack Brings Experience to Glenville State Acro & Tumbling

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Stack served as the head coach at Urbana for the past two years.

Sports

ACC Pushes Back Fall Olympic Sports Start Date

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that its fall olympic sports teams will not start competing until at least Sept. 1.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Women’s Basketball postpones workouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
WVU women’s basketball has postponed its summer workouts for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school’s athletics department.

Sports

Shields Promoted to Robert C. Byrd Girls Basketball Head Coach

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Monongalia County to Begin Three-Week Period July 13th

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Taylor County Pauses Winter & Spring Phase III Training

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

Shields Promoted to Head Coach of Robert C. Byrd Girls Basketball

Updated: 22 hours ago
Shields served as an assistant coach of the Flying Eagles last year.

Sports

Monongalia County to Begin Three-Week Period July 13th

Updated: 22 hours ago
The decision was confirmed by Director of Safe and Supportive Schools & Athletics Adam Henkins.