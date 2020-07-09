WVU-Maryland Football Game Cancelled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s home game at Milan Puskar Stadium against Maryland on Sept. 19 has been cancelled.

The decision comes as a result of the Big Ten Conference limiting all of its fall sports teams to play a conference-only schedule this season. Teams in the Big 10 will now only play a 10-game regular season.

The Mountaineers and Terrapins were set to meet for the first time since 2015 this year. WVU leads the all-time series 28-22-2 and has won nine of the last 10 matchups.

