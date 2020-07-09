WVU Women’s Basketball Postpones Workouts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has postponed its summer workouts for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school’s athletics department.

Those who have tested positive have entered self-isolation for 14 days. Workouts for athletes who test negative are slated to begin on Monday, July 20th.

“As with our men’s basketball team, the safest thing to do is put a pause on our women’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “The recent testing numbers, before their workouts even begin, show its not in the best interest of the student-athletes. Our medical officials will closely monitor the team in the coming days with a goal of starting its summer prep on July 20.”

In addition, three other football players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the team’s total confirmed cases to nine.

