WVU Women’s Basketball Postpones Workouts

Six players test positive for COVID-19
WVU women's basketball
WVU women's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has postponed its summer workouts for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school’s athletics department.

Those who have tested positive have entered self-isolation for 14 days. Workouts for athletes who test negative are slated to begin on Monday, July 20th.

“As with our men’s basketball team, the safest thing to do is put a pause on our women’s basketball workouts,” said Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “The recent testing numbers, before their workouts even begin, show its not in the best interest of the student-athletes. Our medical officials will closely monitor the team in the coming days with a goal of starting its summer prep on July 20.”

In addition, three other football players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the team’s total confirmed cases to nine.

Shields served as an assistant coach of the Flying Eagles last year.

The decision was confirmed by Director of Safe and Supportive Schools & Athletics Adam Henkins.

Fall sports athletes are permitted to continue workouts.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan also anticipates shortened fall seasons.

