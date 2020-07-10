Advertisement

Donald R. Short, Sr.

Donald R. Short, Sr.
Donald R. Short, Sr.(Donald R. Short, Sr.)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Donald R. Short, Sr., 68, of Camden on Gauley went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley. Donald enjoyed walking and being in nature and made a living working in the coal mines. Born March 9, 1952, he was the son of the late Denver and Carrie (Hammond) Short, Sr.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Denver Short, Jr and Alvin Short. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Donald Short, Jr, ; brothers, Dana Short, Darrell Short, Alden Short, and Vic Short; sisters, Joy Snyder, Zeffra Carpenter, and Linda Hefner; several grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives to mourn his passing. A graveside service will be held 3pm, Saturday July 11, 2020 at Short Family Cemetery, Proctor Run Road, Camden on Gauley with the Reverend Jim Varney officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Short family.

