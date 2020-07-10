Advertisement

Friday Afternoon Forecast | Scattered Evening Storms, Relief from Heat

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storms marching in from the West will finally give us the relief many of us have been waiting for from our heatwave stretching over the past week and a half. The main threats tonight would be strong, gusty winds associated with storms that may cause minor damage. Flash Flooding will be possible from any burst of heavy rain, and small hail is also likely. Once we lose some of our daytime heating later tonight our severe risk starts to diminish with leftover rain carrying into tomorrow morning. Saturday afternoon will be briefly dry before another system crosses on Sunday.

Saturday: Breezy winds from passing parent low to the North of us while remnants of rain will gradually taper off towards midday. Clouds should filter out quickly enough to enjoy some late afternoon/evening sunshine. It will also be a much comfortable night with dry air now in place. High: 86

Sunday: Don’t be fooled by any dry start that may greet us Sunday morning. A mix of sun and clouds expected for the day’s start but by late afternoon into the evening our rain and storm chances increase once again as a second ripple of unsettled weather passes through. This will carry into Monday. High: 85

Monday: Prementioned morning showers will clear out with stubborn clouds leftover for the first portion of our day. The dry air will begin moving back into place as a ridge builds into our area for mid-week. High: 84

Tuesday: Another area of high pressure settles in giving us a beautiful sun-filled day and temperatures still on the comfy side before that heat and humidity sneak back in for mid-week. High: 86

