Advertisement

Friday’s Weather Forecast

Relief for the heat is on the way!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are finally going to break out of the 90s after today. There is an approaching cold front that will be sweeping through the region this afternoon bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. But some good news...there is a tremendous amount of dry air behind the front that will help drop temperatures down into the 80s for the weekend. Temperatures today will reach the mid-90s again with more humid air in the vicinity. Severe weather chances will be low but still expecting possible damaging winds, small hail, and flooding. Since parts of our viewing area saw intense rainfall the past few days the grounds still will be saturated which could lead to more flooding.

Dry air will be making its way to our region for the weekend.
Dry air will be making its way to our region for the weekend.(WDTV)

Looking ahead to your weekend...

Saturday: There will be some lingering showers in the early morning hours from the passing of the cold frontal boundary with a nice dry airmass settling in. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 80s with mostly dry conditions going into the afternoon. Rain chances will pick back up after the sun has set with some showers and storms firing up from another upper-level disturbance moving into the region. High: 86

Sunday: The morning will start off dry with lingering clouds thickening going into the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms will be in for your Sunday forecast as a short wave trough stretches thin into NCWV. As rain showers will hover around the area going into your workweek. High: 87

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | Another Muggy Night

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Heat index values currently in the low 100s for some areas leaving us with a heat advisory in place until 8 PM tonight.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast | July 9th 2020 6PM

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Thursday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
There is a heat advisory until 8 pm for the counties west of I79. And rain chances are increasing for the weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday Overnight Forecast | Foggy Night Follows Earlier Storms

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Another evening with concentrated downpours causing flash flooding & snapped trees from strong storm winds. Quiet overnight with fog into tomorrow morning. Thursday will be another day where downpours may spark up to wring out that saturated atmosphere.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast July 8th 2020

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's Evening Forecast 7 8 20 | Flash Flood Warning in Effect!

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Rain chances will be increasing for the weekend. But in the meantime we have to deal with the hot heat!

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast for July 7th 2020 11pm

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:25 AM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Strong Storms Bring Flooding, Snapped Trees

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:23 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Our heatwave continues with temperatures continuing in the mid-90s and humidity levels much higher than last week.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast July 7th 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT