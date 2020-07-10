Friday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are finally going to break out of the 90s after today. There is an approaching cold front that will be sweeping through the region this afternoon bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. But some good news...there is a tremendous amount of dry air behind the front that will help drop temperatures down into the 80s for the weekend. Temperatures today will reach the mid-90s again with more humid air in the vicinity. Severe weather chances will be low but still expecting possible damaging winds, small hail, and flooding. Since parts of our viewing area saw intense rainfall the past few days the grounds still will be saturated which could lead to more flooding.

Dry air will be making its way to our region for the weekend. (WDTV)

Looking ahead to your weekend...

Saturday: There will be some lingering showers in the early morning hours from the passing of the cold frontal boundary with a nice dry airmass settling in. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 80s with mostly dry conditions going into the afternoon. Rain chances will pick back up after the sun has set with some showers and storms firing up from another upper-level disturbance moving into the region. High: 86

Sunday: The morning will start off dry with lingering clouds thickening going into the afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms will be in for your Sunday forecast as a short wave trough stretches thin into NCWV. As rain showers will hover around the area going into your workweek. High: 87

