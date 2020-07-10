Health officials report 101 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday evening

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday evening.

That brings the total count to 3,982.

A total of 157 new cases were reported in West Virginia Friday. DHHR officials reported 56 new cases Friday morning.

As of 5 p.m., there have been 201,092 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,983 total cases and 95 deaths, according to DHHR officials.

DHHR officials say 1,132 cases are active and 2,756 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 56 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Sixteen patients are in ICU, and seven patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (504/19), Boone (31/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (24/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (109/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (381/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (35/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (57/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (62/2), Mingo (27/2), Monongalia (454/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (138/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (78/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (184/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (30/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (159/9), Wyoming (7/0).

