Health officials report 56 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 3,882.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 199,383 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,882 total cases and 95 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,074 cases are active and 2,713 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 50 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized. Fifteen patients are in ICU, and 6 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (502/18), Boone (30/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (184/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (17/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (108/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (377/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (33/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (7/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (416/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (125/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (80/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (175/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (20/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (28/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (157/9), Wyoming (7/0).

