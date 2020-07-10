Advertisement

Health officials report 56 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Friday morning

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By Liz Newton
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday morning.

That brings the total count to 3,882.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 199,383 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,882 total cases and 95 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,074 cases are active and 2,713 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 50 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized. Fifteen patients are in ICU, and 6 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (502/18), Boone (30/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (184/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (17/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (108/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (377/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (33/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (7/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (416/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (125/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (80/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (175/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (20/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (28/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (157/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Environmental groups sue over W.Va. coal reclamation fund

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN RABY
Environmental groups have sued the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to adhere to federal reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund.

News

Hurricane restaurant not complying with mask mandate, faces shutdown by health department

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hurricane restaurant not complying with mask mandate, faces shutdown by health department

WDTV

Local COVID-19 testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
COVID-19 testing available at local doctors’ offices.

News

West Virginia Secretary of State Debate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia, Secretary of State candidates Natalie Tennant and Mac Warner prepare to face off.

Latest News

News

Hurricane restaurant not complying with mask mandate, faces shutdown by health department

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Putnam County Health Department officials said they will be back to visit the Bridge Cafe & Bistro on Friday for the owner's decision on the mask mandate.

News

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Lewis County gives sneak peek of pandemic prepped cafeteria

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A local educator is reacting to Governor Jim Justice’s plan to not open schools in West Virginia until September 8.

News

WVU still planning to return to campus

Updated: 16 hours ago
WVU still planning to return to campus

News

WVU Cancer Institute brings new technology to help with a common side effect

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Cancer patients deal with many side effects when they go through treatment. The WVU Cancer Institute Department of Radiation Oncology found a way to prevent a side effect, known as mucositis, and is seen in head and neck cancer patients.

News

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

Updated: 17 hours ago
A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

News

Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|