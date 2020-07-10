Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to heed federal reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund. The groups say the DEP failed to notify the federal government if significant funding or budget changes were to affect the enforcement and administration of the special reclamation fund. In March the DEP sued a company that ceased operations after acquiring mining permits from Patriot Coal's bankruptcy. The environmental groups are seeking to force the state to address what it calls the dramatically underfunded program. Most money for the fund comes from a tax on mined coal.

UNDATED (AP) — About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy. The jobless claims released by the federal government Thursday show filings in the state were slightly down from the previous week but remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels. The applications come as West Virginia health officials reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases in the last week. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already lifted most virus restrictions on businesses and this week issued an executive order mandating face masks for indoor spaces in an effort to prevent having to reimpose the shutdowns.

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia postal carrier has pleaded guilty to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots. Thomas Cooper entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Elkins. Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered. Cooper held a postal contract to pick up mail in the three towns in which the voters live. An investigation found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen. On the other three requests, the voters’ party was not changed but the word Republican was later circled in black ink.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia women’s basketball program has pushed back the start of its summer workouts by two weeks after six players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those players will enter a 14-day quarantine period along with others who were identified through contact tracing procedures as potentially being exposed. WVU says workouts for athletes who test negative for the virus will now start on July 20. Earlier this month, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team also pushed back the start of its workouts after five players and a staff member tested positive for the virus.