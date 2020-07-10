How to escape an abductor

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly 800,000 children go missing each year according to the national center for missing children, but the owner of a martial arts facility is helping children learn to take a stand.

ATA Martial Arts Academy owner Master Thokar hopes the “Youth Safety Challenge” will combat the issue.

“We are working on a youth safety awareness workshop and it’s a 6:30 p.m.,” Thokar said.

Training is crucial in self defense.

“If you have zero training, the problem is that your default is to freeze and so if you’ve had some training at least your default is but with more training, the higher it gets,” Thokar said.

“When someone grabs you, the thumb is the weakest link, so what you want to do is go down and out,” Thokar said.

The inspiration for this initiative came from his own new born son.

“That’s part of the reason why we’re putting this on is because we brought our son in to this world and we want to do everything we can to protect him,” Thokar said.

There are six main tricks that abductors use.

1. The abductor offers a car ride.

2. The abductor offers a gift.

2. The abductor offers child to pet an animal.

3. The abductor says they were sent by family (Thokar advises to give your child a list of close and trusted family or friends).

4. The abductor pretends to need help.

5. The abductor pretends to be someone else (i.e a delivery driver).

Thokar says to never stand with both of your legs together and to stand with both legs apart so that your child is not in a vulnerable stance.

“Continue to get involved with the martial arts school, local martial arts school, it doesn’t have to be mine, I just want to see people to continue to practice so they know what to do to protect themselves,” Thokar said.

Thokar says the cost varies from person to person but you can call the academy to set up a free appointment.

