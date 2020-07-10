Advertisement

Hurricane restaurant not complying with mask mandate, faces shutdown by health department

Putnam County board chairman says possibility Bridge Cafe & Bistro's license could be revoked
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Exactly one week ago, Bridge Cafe & Bistro in Hurricane opened its doors back up to the public, but just days later they came out with a unique message that caught many off guard.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying that employees as well as guests are not required to wear masks inside the building.

“Some of our employees have initially wanted to make the decision not to wear a mask for personal reasons, health reasons and for me, I think it should be a personal choice,” said Andrew Stewart, owner of Bridge Cafe & Bistro. “Just as it is to come out to eat anywhere, it’s a personal choice of whether or not you dine-in at a restaurant.”

The very next day, Stewart received a visit from the Putnam County Health Department who said they received complaints about the Facebook post.

“We did visit him because, we have no jurisdiction over the people in the public but since in-house dining opened, employees of restaurants, it’s an executive decision from the governor that they wear masks,” said Cindy Farley, chairman of the Putnam Health Department’s Board.

Farley said the department will be back to visit on Friday and if Stewart does not comply with the mask mandate, there will be “further steps taken.”

WSAZ asked Stewart what his decision will be when the health department returns to his business:

“I really don’t know right now, I have to think about it,” Stewart said. “I’ve got until (Friday) when the health department comes back and if we don’t comply, they will pull our license.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said after executing the mask mandate order that there would be no penalty for people who do not wear masks. So WSAZ asked Farley what that means when it comes to the county level.

“We don’t have authority to do a civil penalty to someone, but we have the jurisdiction and we have to pass it on up and report it when people do not follow the executive orders of the governor,” Farley said.

Farley also said the Liquor Board has been made aware of the situation, as well.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane restaurant not complying with mask mandate, faces shutdown by health department

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hurricane restaurant not complying with mask mandate, faces shutdown by health department

WDTV

Local COVID-19 testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
COVID-19 testing available at local doctors’ offices.

News

West Virginia Secretary of State Debate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
West Virginia, Secretary of State candidates Natalie Tennant and Mac Warner prepare to face off.

News

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Lewis County gives sneak peek of pandemic prepped cafeteria

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A local educator is reacting to Governor Jim Justice’s plan to not open schools in West Virginia until September 8.

Latest News

News

WVU still planning to return to campus

Updated: 16 hours ago
WVU still planning to return to campus

News

WVU Cancer Institute brings new technology to help with a common side effect

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Cancer patients deal with many side effects when they go through treatment. The WVU Cancer Institute Department of Radiation Oncology found a way to prevent a side effect, known as mucositis, and is seen in head and neck cancer patients.

News

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

Updated: 17 hours ago
A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots.

News

Is the mask mandate enforceable?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

State

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy, according to federal statistics released Thursday.

News

Gov. Justice’s mask mandate is mandatory, but not enforced

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Masks are mandatory indoors, but you may have noticed that some are choosing to skip the face coverings. Is the mask mandate enforceable?