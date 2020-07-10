Hurricane restaurant not complying with mask mandate, faces shutdown by health department

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Exactly one week ago, Bridge Cafe & Bistro in Hurricane opened its doors back up to the public, but just days later they came out with a unique message that caught many off guard.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, saying that employees as well as guests are not required to wear masks inside the building.

“Some of our employees have initially wanted to make the decision not to wear a mask for personal reasons, health reasons and for me, I think it should be a personal choice,” said Andrew Stewart, owner of Bridge Cafe & Bistro. “Just as it is to come out to eat anywhere, it’s a personal choice of whether or not you dine-in at a restaurant.”

The very next day, Stewart received a visit from the Putnam County Health Department who said they received complaints about the Facebook post.

“We did visit him because, we have no jurisdiction over the people in the public but since in-house dining opened, employees of restaurants, it’s an executive decision from the governor that they wear masks,” said Cindy Farley, chairman of the Putnam Health Department’s Board.

Farley said the department will be back to visit on Friday and if Stewart does not comply with the mask mandate, there will be “further steps taken.”

WSAZ asked Stewart what his decision will be when the health department returns to his business:

“I really don’t know right now, I have to think about it,” Stewart said. “I’ve got until (Friday) when the health department comes back and if we don’t comply, they will pull our license.”

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said after executing the mask mandate order that there would be no penalty for people who do not wear masks. So WSAZ asked Farley what that means when it comes to the county level.

“We don’t have authority to do a civil penalty to someone, but we have the jurisdiction and we have to pass it on up and report it when people do not follow the executive orders of the governor,” Farley said.

Farley also said the Liquor Board has been made aware of the situation, as well.

