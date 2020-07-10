Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

MINE RECLAMATION FUND-LAWSUIT

Environmental groups sue over W.Va. coal reclamation fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to heed federal reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund. The groups say the DEP failed to notify the federal government if significant funding or budget changes were to affect the enforcement and administration of the special reclamation fund. In March the DEP sued a company that ceased operations after acquiring mining permits from Patriot Coal's bankruptcy. The environmental groups are seeking to force the state to address what it calls the dramatically underfunded program. Most money for the fund comes from a tax on mined coal.

TAX OFFICES

Taxpayer service offices reopen before filing deadline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s tax department offices have reopened ahead of the state’s income tax filing and payment deadline. The agency on Thursday said its taxpayer service centers are accepting appointment-only visits at offices in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Charleston, Beckley, Martinsburg and Parkersburg. The state’s tax deadline is July 15. A news release from the tax department said face masks will be required and that visitors will have to answer screening questions and get their temperature taken before they are allowed inside. Appointments can be made online or by calling the taxpayer services office.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SMALL-BUSINESS-LOANS-CATHOLIC

AP: Catholic Church lobbied for taxpayer funds, got $1.4B

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid. In totaling the church’s haul, The Associated Press also found tens of millions of dollars went to dioceses whose financial stress was due not simply to the pandemic but also to recent payouts to victims of clergy sex abuse. The Paycheck Protection Program the church tapped was intended to help small businesses and nonprofits pay workers amid a cratering economy. The church maximized its take after lobbying for an exemption that gave all religious groups preferential treatment. That helped make the Catholic Church among the biggest winners in the U.S. government’s pandemic relief efforts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy. The jobless claims released by the federal government Thursday show filings in the state were slightly down from the previous week but remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels. The applications come as West Virginia health officials reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases in the last week. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already lifted most virus restrictions on businesses and this week issued an executive order mandating face masks for indoor spaces in an effort to prevent having to reimpose the shutdowns.

MAIL CARRIER-ELECTION FRAUD

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia postal carrier has pleaded guilty to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots. Thomas Cooper entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Elkins. Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered. Cooper held a postal contract to pick up mail in the three towns in which the voters live. An investigation found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen. On the other three requests, the voters’ party was not changed but the word Republican was later circled in black ink.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA PLAYERS

Positive virus tests postpone WVU women's workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia women’s basketball program has pushed back the start of its summer workouts by two weeks after six players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those players will enter a 14-day quarantine period along with others who were identified through contact tracing procedures as potentially being exposed. WVU says workouts for athletes who test negative for the virus will now start on July 20. Earlier this month, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team also pushed back the start of its workouts after five players and a staff member tested positive for the virus.