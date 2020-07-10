Latest West Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MINE RECLAMATION FUND-LAWSUIT

Environmental groups sue over W.Va. coal reclamation fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to heed federal reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund. The groups say the DEP failed to notify the federal government if significant funding or budget changes were to affect the enforcement and administration of the special reclamation fund. In March the DEP sued a company that ceased operations after acquiring mining permits from Patriot Coal's bankruptcy. The environmental groups are seeking to force the state to address what it calls the dramatically underfunded program. Most money for the fund comes from a tax on mined coal.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

3,100 West Virginians file for jobless aid as virus surges

About 3,100 West Virginians filed for unemployment benefits last week as the coronavirus continues to damage the economy. The jobless claims released by the federal government Thursday show filings in the state were slightly down from the previous week but remain much higher than pre-pandemic levels. The applications come as West Virginia health officials reported record-high numbers of new coronavirus cases in the last week. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has already lifted most virus restrictions on businesses and this week issued an executive order mandating face masks for indoor spaces in an effort to prevent having to reimpose the shutdowns.

MAIL CARRIER-ELECTION FRAUD

West Virginia mail carrier admits attempted election fraud

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia postal carrier has pleaded guilty to altering mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots. Thomas Cooper entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Elkins. Cooper was charged in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee voter ballots had their party affiliations altered. Cooper held a postal contract to pick up mail in the three towns in which the voters live. An investigation found five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen. On the other three requests, the voters’ party was not changed but the word Republican was later circled in black ink.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA PLAYERS

Positive virus tests postpone WVU women's workouts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia women’s basketball program has pushed back the start of its summer workouts by two weeks after six players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those players will enter a 14-day quarantine period along with others who were identified through contact tracing procedures as potentially being exposed. WVU says workouts for athletes who test negative for the virus will now start on July 20. Earlier this month, West Virginia’s men’s basketball team also pushed back the start of its workouts after five players and a staff member tested positive for the virus.

DEPUTY-HEROIN SENTENCE

Ex-WVa sheriff's deputy sentenced for heroin distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for heroin distribution. Timothy Rock of Clarksburg was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Prosecutors say the former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy distributed heroin to confidential informants in 2016. According to evidence presented at trial, Rock acquired the heroin from evidence lockers at a now-defunct street crimes and drug unit at the sheriff’s office. The sentence will run concurrently to a two-to-15-year sentence imposed in state court last year for falsifying documentation of payments made to confidential informants.

ENERGY PIPELINES

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.