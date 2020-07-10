Lewis County Delegate Patrick Martin asks Dr. Gordon Gee to keep Ten Commandments monument at Jackson’s Mill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Delegate Patrick Martin (R - Lewis, 46) sent a letter Thursday to WVU President, Dr. Gordon Gee, asking for the Ten Commandments monument to remain on the Jackson’s Mill campus.

“Any Christian monument should stay here as apart of the community. I think a lot of people believe that this monument means a lot to the community and a lot to our Christian values. Nothing more than Christian values talks more about West Virginia than that,” said Del. Martin.

The monument currently sits outside the West Virginia building in Jackson’s Mill. It was donated by West Virginia State Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Del. Martin says he has heard constituents raise concerns over the possibility that the monument be moved to the campus’ chapel or to be removed altogether.

“I had a few contractors reach out to me and said that WVU, they were looking for a price or a bid to remove the statue or to move the statue,” said Del. Martin.

The letter calls for President Gee to avoid giving into ‘mobs.'

West Virginia University’s Extension Service spent $500,000 to do much-needed updates and repairs to the West Virginia Building. Those updates and repairs did not include removing the monument to the Ten Commandments, so I ask you, Dr. Gee: What changed in those eight years to merit such a decision now?

Del. Martin says he is open to sitting down with President Gee and members of the community to discuss the monument’s removal.

You can read Delegate Martin’s letter to President Gordon Gee here.

