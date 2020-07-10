Local COVID-19 testing

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) -

COVID-19 testing available at local doctors’ offices.

Both MedExpress and Community Care of West Virginia offered COVID-19 testing.

However, the testing wasn’t free and would be billed to the patient’s insurance.

MedExpress testing was for both asymptomatic or symptomatic patients.

The office is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and accepts walk-in appointments. Some testing locations also allowed patients to stay in their cars for testing.

Medexpress said, “While we have not seen a dramatic increase in the number of individuals seeking testing in the last couple of weeks, we do continue to see a need in the community for this important service.”

