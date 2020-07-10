Local COVID-19 testing
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) -
COVID-19 testing available at local doctors’ offices.
Both MedExpress and Community Care of West Virginia offered COVID-19 testing.
However, the testing wasn’t free and would be billed to the patient’s insurance.
MedExpress testing was for both asymptomatic or symptomatic patients.
The office is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and accepts walk-in appointments. Some testing locations also allowed patients to stay in their cars for testing.
Medexpress said, “While we have not seen a dramatic increase in the number of individuals seeking testing in the last couple of weeks, we do continue to see a need in the community for this important service.”
