Marshall Alumni Advance to TBT Elite 8

23rd-seeded "Herd That" upset Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team, 102-99
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 23rd-seeded Marshall alumni have become America’s team in The Basketball Tournament and are still alive to win the $1 million dollar prize.

Herd That upset Floyd Mayweather’s seventh-seeded The Money Team Thursday, 102-99 to advance to the elite 8 of the TBT. Chris Cokley scored a game-high 32 points and Jacorey Williams added 30.

The Marshall alumni will face second-seeded and four-time TBT champion Overseas Elite on Saturday at 2 p.m. Herd That defeated the Peoria All-Stars in their first round game last Sunday, 80-65.

