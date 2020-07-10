PWA partners with the American Cancer Society to hold survivor dinner

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Those a part of the Progressive Women’s Association (PWA) are teaming up with the American Cancer Society to provide a survivor dinner at the Uptown Event Center on July 19.

COVID-19 has taken away one of the biggest events that cancer patients and survivors attend annually, known as Relay for Life. Usually followed by the relay is a dinner for cancer survivors, but with that being canceled as well, one Harrison County local wanted to still provide patients and survivors with recognition.

"Since I have been cancer free for about five or six months, I've been trying to do things, because I really appreciate my position, for other individuals who either are cancer free or are still going through it," cancer survivor and dinner sponsor, Rosalyn Queen said.

This is something the PWA wants to do as a way to shine light on cancer and recognize those who have been impacted.

"Cancer touches everybody and we are touching everybody in our community all the time in anyway that we can, and this is our way of showing our community that we are active within the health aspect of the community," Elinda Carson, the PWA director said.

"I want to celebrate those who have survived and to tell individuals who are going through it now, look at us you can make it, you just have to have the right attitude," Queen said.

West Virginia is estimated to have over 12 thousand new cases of cancer so far this year, and according to the Department of Health and Human resources, 1 in 8 adults are cancer survivors within the state.

Those over the event said it's important to acknowledging the journey of those who are currently battling cancer or are cancer free, but to also remember those who put up a good fight.

"Today is my sister's birthday, who died of cancer two years ago so it's really important," Harrison County resident, Deaonna Crow said.

"The big C is a bad word, and when you hear that this does something to you," Queen said. "I got through it, and I'm here and today I'm healthy and I just want to give back," she said.

Reservations are limited due to COVID-19. They ask that you come in with a mask.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.