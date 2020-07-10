Salem man charged after police pursuit in Stonewood

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Salem man is facing charges after a police pursuit in Stonewood Wednesday.

Cory Ford, 29, has been charged with fleeing from an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies saw a yellow and black Chrysler 300 traveling west on Cost Avenue.

Court documents state the driver was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart on Emily Drive.

Deputies tried to stop the car. Ford failed to yield to the traffic stop.

When deputies activated audible emergency sirens for Ford to pull over, he sped off and drove left of the center lane into oncoming traffic, passing several cars.

Ford’s vehicle then crossed back over into the right lane, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies say as they approached the Stonewood bridge and Route 20 intersection of Nutter Fort, Ford drove left of center into oncoming traffic. He hit a Subaru Crosstrek.

Ford’s car continued into the intersection, making a left turn onto Route 20, deputies said. He lost control and wrecked into the embankment.

Ford the fled on foot from the car into the woods, court documents state. He went down the embankment into the river where he was arrested.

Deputies identified Ford. He was taken to United Hospital Center for medical clearance, then taken to North Central Regional Jail on a felony warrant.

