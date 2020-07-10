Taxpayer service offices reopen before filing deadline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s tax department offices have reopened ahead of the state’s income tax filing and payment deadline, officials said Thursday.

The agency said its taxpayer service centers are accepting appointment-only visits at offices in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Charleston, Beckley, Martinsburg and Parkersburg. The state’s tax deadline is July 15.

A news release from the tax department said face masks will be required and that visitors will have to answer screening questions and get their temperature taken before they are allowed inside.

Appointments can be made online or by calling the taxpayer services office.

