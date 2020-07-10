West Virginia News Digest

Good evening! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up today in West Virginia. Questions about today's coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Charleston bureau at 304-346-0897 or chwpr@ap.org. Travis Loller is on the desk. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEST VIRGINIA

The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic.

MINE RECLAMATION FUND-LAWSUIT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Environmental groups have sued the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to adhere to federal reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund. The lawsuit filed Thursday by the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and the Sierra Club seeks to force the state to address the state’s “dramatically underfunded” program whose purpose is to cover the costs of coal mine reclamation, according to a news release. By John Raby.

In Brief:

TAX OFFICES, from CHARLESTON: West Virginia’s tax department offices have reopened ahead of the state’s income tax filing and payment deadline, officials said Thursday.

