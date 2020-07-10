Advertisement

West Virginia Secretary of State Debate

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -

West Virginia, Secretary of State candidates Natalie Tennant and Mac Warner prepare to face off.

After Warner recently challenged Tennant to a debate and she accepted.

Both candidates have experience in the office. The former secretary of state Natalie Tennant held office for eight years. The current secretary of state Mac Warner has held office since 2017.

The candidates agreed they want voters to see their styles of management. They both hoped a debate would keep citizens informed and encourage voters to come out in the fall.

Tennant said, “The fact that he challenged me to a debate. I say yes I accept it I think though, more importantly, we should have more than one debate because voters of West Virginia deserve to have a clear vision a clear difference between the two of us.”

Warner agreed, “Letting people in West Virginia know the differences in our management styles and our approaches to running the office running elections that sort of thing.

The date of the debate was not announced.

