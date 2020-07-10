WVSSAC Announces Fall Sports Return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan has announced that high school sports in West Virginia will return this fall.

The start of fall practices has been delayed two weeks and will now begin on Aug. 17. Golf will start competition on Aug. 24. Volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and soccer will begin games on Sept. 2. Football games will start on Sept. 3.

Dolan has also confirmed that the current three-week phase 3 workouts are permitted to continue throughout July.

