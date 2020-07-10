Advertisement

WVSSAC Announces Fall Sports Return

Executive director Dolan plans for competition to begin
WVSSAC
WVSSAC(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan has announced that high school sports in West Virginia will return this fall.

The start of fall practices has been delayed two weeks and will now begin on Aug. 17. Golf will start competition on Aug. 24. Volleyball, cheerleading, cross country and soccer will begin games on Sept. 2. Football games will start on Sept. 3.

Dolan has also confirmed that the current three-week phase 3 workouts are permitted to continue throughout July.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Marshall Alumni Advance to TBT Elite 8

Updated: 14 hours ago
23rd-seeded "Herd That" upset Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team, 102-99.

Sports

Herd That Upsets The Money Team, 102-99

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Stack Brings Experience to Glenville State Acrobatics & Tumbling

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

WVU Women's Basketball Postpones Workouts

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

ACC Pushes Back Fall Olympic Sports Start Date

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WVU-Maryland Football Game Cancelled

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Stack Brings Experience to Glenville State Acro & Tumbling

Updated: 19 hours ago
Stack served as the head coach at Urbana for the past two years.

Sports

ACC Pushes Back Fall Olympic Sports Start Date

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced that its fall olympic sports teams will not start competing until at least Sept. 1.

Sports

WVU-Maryland Football Game Cancelled

Updated: 19 hours ago
All Big Ten fall sports teams will play conference-only schedules.

Sports

WVU Women’s Basketball postpones workouts

Updated: 21 hours ago
WVU women’s basketball has postponed its summer workouts for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the school’s athletics department.