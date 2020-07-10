Advertisement

WVU addresses new guidance from ICE regarding international students

WVU's historic Woodburn Hall
WVU's historic Woodburn Hall(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University officials addressed new guidance issued from ICE regarding international students on F-1 visas in a letter on Friday.

ICE announced new guidance earlier this week that international students will be forced to leave the country or transfer to another college if their schools move classes to online only in the fall, the Associated Press reported.

WVU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed and Amber Brugnoli Brugnoli, associated vice president and executive director of the Office of Global Affairs, issued the letter sent to the community, a news release from the university states.

“West Virginia University is a global institution, with an international reach and a mission of being the gateway between West Virginia and the world. International students are an integral part of our WVU community. They contribute to our diversity of thought, greatly enrich our culture and produce research that meaningfully affects society,” Reed and Brugnoli wrote.

Reed and Brugnoli said the new guidelines has created a challenging situation.

“The new guidance rescinded many of the leniencies that were put in place due to COVID-19, and most notably, requires that international students enrolled in fully online programs in Fall 2020 leave the U.S. and return to their home countries,” they wrote.

In order for international students to remain in the U.S., they must be enrolled in at least one three-credit in-person course. University officials say the Office of Global Affairs is reviewing the course schedule of all international students.

“WVU vigorously opposes the new regulations from ICE, and we strongly encourage the federal government to adjust its plan and allow international students to remain in the U.S., even those completing a fully online course load. Most immediately, we are focused on doing everything within our control to ensure that our international students will be able to continue their education at WVU in Fall 2020,” Reed and Brugnoli wrote.

The full letter can be found here.

