Bridgeport-Based Almost Heaven Desserts announces plans to expand to Morgantown by end of year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (CONNECT BRIDGEPORT) - There are few smells that can compare to that of a bakery and coffee shop.

Anyone who has walked into Almost Heaven Desserts in the last 17 years knows what a transformative experience it is, not to mention the cool décor, the outside seating, and the friendly staff. Now, Morgantown residents will also have that opportunity, as the local café branches out to a new location.

Almost Heaven Desserts (AHD) opened in Clarksburg in 1997 and expanded to the current retail location on Main Street in Bridgeport in 2003. Owned by Patti and Jim Simon, AHD is known for its pies, pastries and unique coffee creations as well as a wide range of savory options.

Victoria Simon, who worked there during high school, decided to take the store to the next level after graduating from college with a Business Management degree. She started transforming the space into a new aesthetic, featuring customized coffee cups, hand-stamped merchandise and an eclectic style of décor.

While taking several trips around the United States, Japan and Europe, Simon took note of how other coffee shops and cafes were using branding strategies to expand menus and merchandise. She began adding options such as acai bowls, avocado toast, bubble waffles and, eventually, a clothing line. Local customers loved the changes as Simons also began honing her photography and social media skills.

“The photos have to capture the viewer and get them to want to come in to Almost Heaven Desserts and taste the food and experience the atmosphere and take pictures for their own social media pages,” she said.

Simon wanted to expand to Morgantown for some time and also wanted to have a space with a drive-thru option. It took a while to find the perfect space, but the second retail location of AHD will open towards the end of 2020 near Cheat Lake.

Meanwhile, the Bridgeport location has been open throughout the entire pandemic, offering delivery, curbside and, now, limited seating. They added Door Dash, updated their POS system to make it more user friendly, and are following all the sanitation guidelines to ensure both safety and their commitment to their customers. They also have outdoor seating options and have varied their hours to accommodate some of the changes that have come about during the pandemic.

“This is truly a dream come true to not only have a great location in Bridgeport, but to have the opportunity to expand to Morgantown and continue to share the Almost Heaven Desserts experience with a whole new set of customers,” Simon said.

