COVID-19 in WV: 4,146 total cases and 96 deaths

COVID-19 case map by county, July 11
COVID-19 case map by county, July 11
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 11, 2020, there have been 204,914 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,146 total cases and 96 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 68-year old female from Ohio County. “It is with great sadness that we report the loss of this West Virginian and send condolences to her family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (512/19), Boone (33/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (23/1), Cabell (192/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (38/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (115/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (398/12), Lewis (21/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (36/0), Marion (105/3), Marshall (62/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (63/2), Mingo (28/2), Monongalia (510/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (140/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (77/16), Putnam (85/1), Raleigh (73/3), Randolph (185/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/1), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (175/9), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke, Jefferson, McDowell, and Preston counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Additional report:

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the Governor's Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, local health departments, and community partners provided free COVID-19 testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission. 

The two-day testing resulted in 5,826 individuals tested: 807 in Marshall County; 262 in Mercer County; 2,955 in Monongalia County; 730 in Preston County; 301 in Wayne County; and 771 in Upshur County. Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.

