Fairmont State University fall plans

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Students begin class at Fairmont State University on August 10. However, students are supposed to arrive on campus a week early for Welcome Days.

During this event, students were to be sent to a station to get their temperature taken.

Another precaution was mandatory mask use in classrooms and all indoor public spaces.

President of the university, Mirta Martin said, the decision to wear masks was made before the government mandate.

She added that public universities worked together when they created reopening plans for their schools.

“We’re generously sharing best practices, what we’re going to do, and how we’re going to do it. We’re learning with each other,” she said.

Martin added at this time COVID-19 testing wasn’t required for students before arrival.

