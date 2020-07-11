Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa takes a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Workday Charity Open. He made nine birdies Friday for a 66 and leads over Justin Thomas and Kevin Streelman. Storms twice halted play at Muirfield Village, so the second round wasn't completed. That means Brooks Koepka has to wait to see if his big finish allowed him to make the cut. Koepka birdied five of his last seven holes for a 69 and was one-shot outside the cut. Nearly three dozen players were to return Saturday morning to complete their rounds.