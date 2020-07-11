Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor forced out the state's public health leader in late June, and now Dr. Cathy Slemp says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. When Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded her resignation, he complained about discrepancies in the number of active coronavirus cases and he accused her of not doing her job. Slemp is now making her first comments about what happened, and while she declines to directly discuss the governor’s decision, she's detailing how funding dwindled over the years. That meant fewer staff, and they were hobbled by outdated technology.

UNDATED (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is delaying whether to strengthen coronavirus restrictions as the state reports spikes in cases, hospitalizations and transmission rates. The Republican governor on Friday said he is considering limiting the sizes of gatherings across the state and is “looking” at closing bars and indoor dining in Monongalia County in response to rising caseloads, but says he needs more information before moving forward. New virus cases have been ticking up in the state and this week peaked to the highest daily levels since the outbreak began. The state’s active caseload is the highest since the pandemic started and the daily positive test rate has sharply increased.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Environmental groups are suing the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection over what they say is the agency’s failure to heed federal reporting requirements for a coal mine reclamation fund. The groups say the DEP failed to notify the federal government if significant funding or budget changes were to affect the enforcement and administration of the special reclamation fund. In March the DEP sued a company that ceased operations after acquiring mining permits from Patriot Coal's bankruptcy. The environmental groups are seeking to force the state to address what it calls the dramatically underfunded program. Most money for the fund comes from a tax on mined coal.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s tax department offices have reopened ahead of the state’s income tax filing and payment deadline. The agency on Thursday said its taxpayer service centers are accepting appointment-only visits at offices in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Charleston, Beckley, Martinsburg and Parkersburg. The state’s tax deadline is July 15. A news release from the tax department said face masks will be required and that visitors will have to answer screening questions and get their temperature taken before they are allowed inside. Appointments can be made online or by calling the taxpayer services office.