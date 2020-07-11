Hometown Saturdays in Fairmont

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Hometown Saturdays will be held every Saturday this summer from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in downtown Fairmont.

Local businesses set up tables to sell their products on Main Street. The vendors ranged from food to art to homemade honey.

Vendors agreed they hope these Saturdays bring the community together.

Vendor, Emily Howe said she hoped the event allowed people to shop local while practicing social distancing.

“We were invited to participate in Hometown Saturdays. I believe this is theIR first week in downtown Fairmont, and it’s just to get a sense of community, bring small businesses together and shops and have a chance for people to get out and shop safely,” she added.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.