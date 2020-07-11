Math education grant at WVU
West Virginia University received a 3 million dollar grant to improve math education in West Virginia.
The National Science Foundation-funded a grant for West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services to help educate math teachers.
The “Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers,” was meant to innovate a new way of teaching math to students.
The hope was for math teachers to find ways to teach students how to problem-solve.
The program will select and support 40 secondary math teachers across West Virginia to participate in this program.
