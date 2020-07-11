Math education grant at WVU

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

West Virginia University received a 3 million dollar grant to improve math education in West Virginia.

The National Science Foundation-funded a grant for West Virginia University College of Education and Human Services to help educate math teachers.

The “Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers,” was meant to innovate a new way of teaching math to students.

The hope was for math teachers to find ways to teach students how to problem-solve.

The program will select and support 40 secondary math teachers across West Virginia to participate in this program.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.