Officer Sayre of Elkins returns to work after three months, fully recovered

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - After being shot twice while on duty, Elkins officer Daniel Sayre is fully recovered and has returned to work.

“Anyone who’s in law enforcement always has that in the back of their mind, that it could happen to them, but you don’t necessarily think it’s gonna happen to you,” says Sayre.

Officer Sayre was shot on March 26. He began physical therapy on April 4.

“Recovery was a long hard road. It took countless times of me forcing myself to go to physical therapy. I’m not the type of person that wants to say I’m weak, but my arm was completely weak,” he adds.

Sayre was shot once in the arm and once in the calf.

“I had to have my labrum repaired and bullet extracted out of my shoulder.”

After undergoing three months of physical therapy, Sayre has completed his first full-duty week back at work. He started on Monday, July 6.

Officer CG Boatwright works every night with Officer Sayre, and was with him when he was shot.

“It was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life,” says Officer Boatwright.

Boatwright says he’s happy to have his friend back at work.

“It’s already been exciting. We have a certain bond.”

