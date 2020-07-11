People lined up for COVID-19 in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Cars lined up in Monongalia County for free COVID-19 testing.

According to test organizers over 1500 COVID-19 tests were administered in Monongalia County between July 10 and 11.

People were given the option to either stay in their car or walk to one of the tents to get tested.

Danielle Walker, House 51 Delegate in Monongalia County, said the opportunity for the free testing wouldn’t have been possible without the African American COVID-19 Task Force.

She also added that there were no restrictions on who could come get tested.

“Our free COVID-19 testing without any barriers. Absolutely no barriers. You don’t need a doctor’s note. You don’t necessarily need an ID. We’re not asking for insurance,” said

Walker remarked she was proud of the turnout but everyone needs to get tested to keep the community safe.

