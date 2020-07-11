Advertisement

Upshur Co. Schools releases proposed re-entry plan

After collecting more than 1,800 surveys, the board decides to return to school five days a week
Upshur County Schools releases proposed re-entry plan
Upshur County Schools releases proposed re-entry plan(WDTV)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools plan to start the school year September 8 by gradually moving to a full schedule. After collecting more than 1,800 surveys, the board decided to return to school five days a week with safety measures in place.

The county’s proposed plan involves stages beginning Tuesday, September 8 with Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade classes in small groups for social distancing and one-to-one device and hygiene training.

Wednesday, September 9, 1st, 2nd, 7th and 10th grades will be added with the same training.

On Thursday 3rd, 4th, 8th and 11th grades will be added.

Finally, Friday will add 5th and 12th grade classes with training.

The framework may change as federal and state guidelines change.

