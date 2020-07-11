Advertisement

Weekend offers a break from our lengthy July heatwave

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those have had a hard time the last few days with our heavy, uncomfortable air, this weekend is for you. A cooler air mass continues to push in from the NW, bullying most of our muggy air back out to sea. Scattered storms from earlier tonight continue to quiet down with rain leftover to greet us Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures in the low 70s. Tropical Storm Fay currently South of New York, and has been losing her tropical traits since making landfall earlier today in New Jersey.

Saturday: Breezy winds from passing parent low to the North of us while remnants of rain will gradually taper off towards midday. Clouds should filter out quickly enough to enjoy some late afternoon/evening sunshine. It will also be a much comfortable night with dry air now in place. High: 86

Sunday: Don’t be fooled by any dry start that may greet us Sunday morning. A mix of sun and clouds expected for the day’s start but by late afternoon into the evening our rain and storm chances increase once again as a second ripple of unsettled weather passes through. This will carry into Monday. High: 85

Monday: Prementioned morning showers will clear out with stubborn clouds leftover for the first portion of our day. The dry air will begin moving back into place as a ridge builds into our area for mid-week. High: 84

Tuesday: Another area of high pressure settles in giving us a beautiful sun-filled day and temperatures still on the comfy side before that heat and humidity sneak back in for mid-week. High: 86

