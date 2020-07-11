Advertisement

WesMon Little League Proceeding with Caution

League is hopeful to continue play safely this summer.
WesMon Little League
WesMon Little League(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WesMon Little League is aiming to continue play this summer but is remaining cautious of safety.

Monongalia County has 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most among any county in North Central West Virginia. Most teams in the league have already played at least three season games thus far.

Currently, there are 35 teams in the WesMon Little League. Rosters, however, are smaller with 11 players on average. President J.R. Fisher is continuing to monitor the situation and the impact of coronavirus on Monongalia County. He says the league’s plans can change at any time.

