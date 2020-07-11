WesMon Little League Proceeding with Caution

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WesMon Little League is aiming to continue play this summer but is remaining cautious of safety.

Monongalia County has 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most among any county in North Central West Virginia. Most teams in the league have already played at least three season games thus far.

Currently, there are 35 teams in the WesMon Little League. Rosters, however, are smaller with 11 players on average. President J.R. Fisher is continuing to monitor the situation and the impact of coronavirus on Monongalia County. He says the league’s plans can change at any time.

