Advertisement

Caroline Marie Reno Weister

Caroline Marie Reno Weister, 62, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Center in Elkins surrounded by her loving family. Caroline was born Saturday, December 14, 1957, in Burke, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Herrell Reno and Virgie Mae Bryant Reno. On June 30, 2001, in Durbin, she married the James “Jimmy” Edward Weister, Jr. who preceded her in death on December 18, 2019. Also left to cherish her memory are seven children, Lena Jernigan and husband Dell, Cindy Moyers and companion Keith, Tina Jackson and husband Jason, Cassie Powell and husband Travis, “Jimmy” Weister, Daniel Weister, Tiffany Cruz and husband Juan, twenty-one grandchildren, one great-grandchild, siblings, Carl Reno and wife Mona, Lenny Reno and wife Susie, Raymond Reno and wife Patty, Butchie Reno and wife Diane, Della Powers and husband Jerry, and Helen Huffman. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband were six siblings, Harold Lee, William Randolph and Donald Reno, Ruby Minick, Mary Merritt, Peggy Thompson, and infant siblings, Betty Ann and James Reno Jr. Caroline had been employed as a gardener at the George Cochran Vegetable Stand. She enjoyed the outdoors and liked fishing and ginsenging. She loved to paint, bake, and collect dolls and bears. Her favorite thing to do was spoil her grandbabies. Caroline was a member of Calvary Gospel Church and recently attended Rivers of Living Waters Church. Visitation will be held Monday, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Rivers of Living Waters Church in Elkins from 11 am until Noon, the funeral hour. Pastors Mike Boggs, Phillip Richards, and Harold Swecker will officiate and interment will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery in Beverly. The family suggest that donations be made in Caroline’s name to WV Caring 169 Diamond St Elkins WV 26241.
Caroline Marie Reno Weister
Caroline Marie Reno Weister(Caroline Marie Reno Weister)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Richard R. Harper

Updated: 1 hour ago
Richard R. Harper

Funerals

Joseph Jackson “Jack” Wood

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood

Community

How to escape an abductor

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
"Youth Safety Challenge" teaches self defense to curb children go missing.

Funerals

Donald R. Short, Sr.

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Donald R. Short, Sr.

Latest News

Funerals

Herbert Underwood

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
Herbert Underwood

News

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Lewis County gives sneak peek of pandemic prepped cafeteria

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A local educator is reacting to Governor Jim Justice’s plan to not open schools in West Virginia until September 8.

Funerals

Alice Williams

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
Alice Williams

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

Funerals

Steven Showers

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
Steven Showers

Funerals

Charles Ray Barber

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
Charles Ray Barber