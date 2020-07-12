Caroline Marie Reno Weister Caroline Marie Reno Weister, 62, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Center in Elkins surrounded by her loving family. Caroline was born Saturday, December 14, 1957, in Burke, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Herrell Reno and Virgie Mae Bryant Reno. On June 30, 2001, in Durbin, she married the James “Jimmy” Edward Weister, Jr. who preceded her in death on December 18, 2019. Also left to cherish her memory are seven children, Lena Jernigan and husband Dell, Cindy Moyers and companion Keith, Tina Jackson and husband Jason, Cassie Powell and husband Travis, “Jimmy” Weister, Daniel Weister, Tiffany Cruz and husband Juan, twenty-one grandchildren, one great-grandchild, siblings, Carl Reno and wife Mona, Lenny Reno and wife Susie, Raymond Reno and wife Patty, Butchie Reno and wife Diane, Della Powers and husband Jerry, and Helen Huffman. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband were six siblings, Harold Lee, William Randolph and Donald Reno, Ruby Minick, Mary Merritt, Peggy Thompson, and infant siblings, Betty Ann and James Reno Jr. Caroline had been employed as a gardener at the George Cochran Vegetable Stand. She enjoyed the outdoors and liked fishing and ginsenging. She loved to paint, bake, and collect dolls and bears. Her favorite thing to do was spoil her grandbabies. Caroline was a member of Calvary Gospel Church and recently attended Rivers of Living Waters Church. Visitation will be held Monday, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Rivers of Living Waters Church in Elkins from 11 am until Noon, the funeral hour. Pastors Mike Boggs, Phillip Richards, and Harold Swecker will officiate and interment will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery in Beverly. The family suggest that donations be made in Caroline’s name to WV Caring 169 Diamond St Elkins WV 26241.

