COVID-19 in WV: 4,207 total cases and 96 deaths

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (DHHR) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on July 12, 2020, there have been 206,920 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,207 total cases and 96 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. 

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (192/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (120/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (400/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (106/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (65/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (522/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (143/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (81/19), Putnam (86/1), Raleigh (75/3), Randolph (186/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (23/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (176/9), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

