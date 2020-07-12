Advertisement

Earls Determined to Step Up for East Fairmont Football

Bees graduated 14 seniors from class of 2020
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont lost many key contributors from its historic 2019 season, and now the Bees are relying on Adam Earls to lead the new group of seniors.

14 seniors graduated from the Bees’ class of 2020, which helped the team win four games, the most since 2008. Earls broke out last season for East Fairmont, recording 17 catches and three touchdowns at wide receiver along with 46 tackles and an interception at linebacker.

Earls is one of six seniors that will look to help EFHS take the next steps in 2020.

