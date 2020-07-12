Elkins City Hall to reopen Monday

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins City Hall is reopening on Monday, July 13 at 8 a.m., after closing on Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, “the purpose of the closure was to prevent any additional virus transmission while the extent of current spread within city hall staff was evaluated. On Thursday, city employees identified as having been in contact with the first affected employee were swabbed for the COVID-19 virus. As per DHHR and CDC guidelines, these employees then self-isolated while awaiting the results of their tests.”

Officials say no additional employees have tested positive. Employees who have not yet received test results by Monday morning will continue self-isolating at home until their results are received.

Elkins officials ask anyone who entering city hall to adhere to the Governor’s Office safety guidelines and requirements.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.