Herd That’s Cinderella Ride Ends in TBT Elite 8

Marshall alums fall to four-time champion Overseas Elite, 93-76
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Herd That’s Cinderella run in The Basketball Tournament has come to a close at the hands of four-time champion Overseas Elite, 93-76. The Marshall alums have been eliminated from the $1 million winner-take-all tournament.

Jon Elmore led 23rd-seeded Herd That with 23 points, 20 of which he scored in the first half. Seven-time NBA all-star Joe Johnson scored a tournament-high 35 points to lead second-seeded Overseas Elite to victory.

The Marshall alums previously defeated the Peoria All-Stars and The Money Team to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

