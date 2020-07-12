Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James says his thoughts on social justice can’t be contained on the back of a basketball jersey. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar won’t wear one of the NBA-approved social justice messages on the back of his jersey when the NBA resumes competition later this month in the Orlando bubble. As part of the NBA’s recognition of the nationwide invigoration of the social justice movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, NBA players are allowed to choose from a lengthy list of possible messages for their jerseys during the league’s restart. James is among just a few who declined to choose one of the messages, he said.

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Thomas went from a three-shot deficit to a two-shot lead in the Workday Charity Open. Thomas had a third consecutive round without bogeys, this one a 66. He made birdies early to keep pace with Collin Morikawa. When Morikawa fell back, Thomas added three birdies to hold off Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian star also had a 66. The final round is a glimpse of golf's next generation. All three will be in the final group because of an early start to avoid storms. The round needs to finish Sunday to have a day to get ready for the Memorial.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, and the Columbus Crew beat Ohio rival Cincinnati FC 4-0 in the MLS is Back tournament. Lucas Zelarayan scored on a free kick in the 27th minute that curled over the wall and just tapped the post. Zardes scored three minutes later to give the Crew a 2-0 lead. He added his second goal in the 49th minute with an assist from Zelarayan. Youness Mokhtar added the final goal in the 60th minute.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Speedway winners’ club has been exclusive — just five drivers have combined to win the first nine NASCAR Cup races. All have championships, with the 400-mile race providing a springboard to the title for Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. That trio also has multiple Kentucky wins, which speaks volumes about their mastery of the 1.5-mile oval. Sunday presents different hurdles, running in daylight for just the second time with drivers having to adjust without practice and qualifying because of coronavirus concerns. How well they adapt could determine whether club membership expands or remains the same.