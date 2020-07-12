Advertisement

Joseph Jackson “Jack” Wood

Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood, 82, a resident of Mingo, passed from this life Friday, July 10, 2020, at the home of his niece, Betty Hamrick, who took care of him the last few months of his life. Jack was born Tuesday, July 5, 1938, in Mingo, a son of the late Bruce Wood and Ocie May Vanpelt Wood. On November 20, 1969 in Arlington, VA, he married the love of his life, Juanita “June” Perry who preceded him in death November 12, 2014. Left to cherish his memory is his great nephew whom he considered like a son, Chanc Swecker and wife Alison “Allie” of Valley Head, one brother, Henry “Wilson” Wood and wife Betty of Mingo, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife were two siblings, Pearl Channell and Dennis Wood. Jack attended the schools of Randolph County. He had been employed at Metro Transit Authority and had retired as a train engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mowing yards. Jack loved spending time with Wilson, Chanc, Randy, and many other friends. He was a Presbyterian by faith and a lifetime member of the Mingo Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Tuesday from 4:30PM until 6PM. On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Jack will be moved to the Mingo Presbyterian Church where friends may call from 10AM until 11AM, the funeral hour. Reverend David Rice will officiate and interment will follow in the Mingo Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mingo Presbyterian Church 873 Mingo Flats Road Valley Head, WV 26294.
Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood
Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood(Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Richard R. Harper

Updated: 1 hour ago
Richard R. Harper

Funerals

Caroline Marie Reno Weister

Updated: 1 hours ago
Caroline Marie Reno Weister

Community

How to escape an abductor

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
"Youth Safety Challenge" teaches self defense to curb children go missing.

Funerals

Donald R. Short, Sr.

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Donald R. Short, Sr.

Latest News

Funerals

Herbert Underwood

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
Herbert Underwood

News

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Lewis County gives sneak peek of pandemic prepped cafeteria

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A local educator is reacting to Governor Jim Justice’s plan to not open schools in West Virginia until September 8.

Funerals

Alice Williams

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
Alice Williams

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

Funerals

Steven Showers

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
Steven Showers

Funerals

Charles Ray Barber

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
Charles Ray Barber