Joseph Jackson “Jack” Wood Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood, 82, a resident of Mingo, passed from this life Friday, July 10, 2020, at the home of his niece, Betty Hamrick, who took care of him the last few months of his life. Jack was born Tuesday, July 5, 1938, in Mingo, a son of the late Bruce Wood and Ocie May Vanpelt Wood. On November 20, 1969 in Arlington, VA, he married the love of his life, Juanita “June” Perry who preceded him in death November 12, 2014. Left to cherish his memory is his great nephew whom he considered like a son, Chanc Swecker and wife Alison “Allie” of Valley Head, one brother, Henry “Wilson” Wood and wife Betty of Mingo, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife were two siblings, Pearl Channell and Dennis Wood. Jack attended the schools of Randolph County. He had been employed at Metro Transit Authority and had retired as a train engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mowing yards. Jack loved spending time with Wilson, Chanc, Randy, and many other friends. He was a Presbyterian by faith and a lifetime member of the Mingo Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Tuesday from 4:30PM until 6PM. On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Jack will be moved to the Mingo Presbyterian Church where friends may call from 10AM until 11AM, the funeral hour. Reverend David Rice will officiate and interment will follow in the Mingo Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Mingo Presbyterian Church 873 Mingo Flats Road Valley Head, WV 26294.

Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood (Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood)