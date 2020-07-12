Advertisement

North Marion Passing the Torch to Toland

Rising sophomore guard was named all-state honorable mention last year
North Marion girls basketball
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion rising sophomore guard Olivia Toland made a big impact in just her first varsity season.

As a freshman last year, Toland averaged 13 points per game, the second-most on the team to Fairmont State-bound Taylor Buonamici who averaged 18 per contest. With Buonamici gone, Toland is ready to carry a bigger load for the Huskies next year.

Last season, North Marion earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AA State Tournament and finished the year 25-1 overall. The Huskies defeated Bridgeport in the first round, 58-49 in overtime, before COVID-19 shut down the tournament.

