North Marion Passing the Torch to Toland

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion rising sophomore guard Olivia Toland made a big impact in just her first varsity season.

As a freshman last year, Toland averaged 13 points per game, the second-most on the team to Fairmont State-bound Taylor Buonamici who averaged 18 per contest. With Buonamici gone, Toland is ready to carry a bigger load for the Huskies next year.

Last season, North Marion earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AA State Tournament and finished the year 25-1 overall. The Huskies defeated Bridgeport in the first round, 58-49 in overtime, before COVID-19 shut down the tournament.

