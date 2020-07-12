Officials: possible phone scam in Doddridge County

DODDRIDGE CO., W.Va (WDTV) - According to Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office officials, the office has received a complaint of a possible phone scam.

According to the office’s Facebook page, “The victim advised he had recently been to a doctors office and received a call asking for his Medicaid number. The unknown suspect appeared to have some basic knowledge of the victims underlying condition which lead the victim to believe the call was legitimate. At this time the nature in which the information gained from the victim will be used is unknown but precautions should be used when anyone asks for personal information over the phone.”

Officials say the number used in this incident appeared to be a local number. However, upon call back the number was in service.

Officials advise if you feel you are the victim of a phone scam please contact law enforcement to report the incident.

