Richard R. Harper Richard R. Harper, 63 a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of West Virginia Caring. Richard was born Wednesday, December 5, 1956, in Parsons, a son of the late Paul Willard “Sweetie” Harper, Sr. and Carol Jean Propst Harper. On July 4, 1974, in Parsons, he was married to the former Pamela Sue Slavin Harper, who survives. They recently celebrated forty-six years of marriage. Left to cherish Richard’s memory are two daughters, Heather E. Harper and Sarah Harper Hicks and husband, Jonathan., of Parsons, two sisters, Paula Jean McDonald and husband, Artie of Kerens, and Betty Lynn Pullins and husband, Stu, of Columbus, OH, two brothers Larry Allen “Mike” Shaffer and wife Brenda, and Joseph Allen Harper all of Parsons, six grandchildren, Kristen, Jacey, Addie, Katie, Liam, and Peyton, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Richard in death besides his parents was two brothers Paul “Button” Harper Jr., and Elmer Pat Shaffer and wife, Becky, a grandson, Jarrett, Aunt Sally Propst who was like a mother to Richard, and mother-in-law, Eva “Granny” Carter. Richard attended the schools of Tucker County. He was a well-known auto body repairman having worked for fifty years at Harper’s Auto Body, Lamberts Chevrolet and then became co-owner of Bonner’s Auto Body with his partner and good friend the late Garry Bonner. Richard enjoyed camping, wood-working, cars, and just being outside. He was a kind gentle man who helped so many people. Richard loved his family so very much and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be so sadly missed. Richards request for cremation will be honored.

Richard R. Harper (Richard R. Harper)