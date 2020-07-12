Advertisement

Richard R. Harper

Richard R. Harper, 63 a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of West Virginia Caring. Richard was born Wednesday, December 5, 1956, in Parsons, a son of the late Paul Willard “Sweetie” Harper, Sr. and Carol Jean Propst Harper. On July 4, 1974, in Parsons, he was married to the former Pamela Sue Slavin Harper, who survives. They recently celebrated forty-six years of marriage. Left to cherish Richard’s memory are two daughters, Heather E. Harper and Sarah Harper Hicks and husband, Jonathan., of Parsons, two sisters, Paula Jean McDonald and husband, Artie of Kerens, and Betty Lynn Pullins and husband, Stu, of Columbus, OH, two brothers Larry Allen “Mike” Shaffer and wife Brenda, and Joseph Allen Harper all of Parsons, six grandchildren, Kristen, Jacey, Addie, Katie, Liam, and Peyton, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Richard in death besides his parents was two brothers Paul “Button” Harper Jr., and Elmer Pat Shaffer and wife, Becky, a grandson, Jarrett, Aunt Sally Propst who was like a mother to Richard, and mother-in-law, Eva “Granny” Carter. Richard attended the schools of Tucker County. He was a well-known auto body repairman having worked for fifty years at Harper’s Auto Body, Lamberts Chevrolet and then became co-owner of Bonner’s Auto Body with his partner and good friend the late Garry Bonner. Richard enjoyed camping, wood-working, cars, and just being outside. He was a kind gentle man who helped so many people. Richard loved his family so very much and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be so sadly missed. Richards request for cremation will be honored.
Richard R. Harper
Richard R. Harper(Richard R. Harper)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Joseph Jackson “Jack” Wood

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joseph Jackson "Jack" Wood

Funerals

Caroline Marie Reno Weister

Updated: 1 hours ago
Caroline Marie Reno Weister

Community

How to escape an abductor

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
"Youth Safety Challenge" teaches self defense to curb children go missing.

Funerals

Donald R. Short, Sr.

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Donald R. Short, Sr.

Latest News

Funerals

Herbert Underwood

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
Herbert Underwood

News

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Lewis County gives sneak peek of pandemic prepped cafeteria

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
A local educator is reacting to Governor Jim Justice’s plan to not open schools in West Virginia until September 8.

Funerals

Alice Williams

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
Alice Williams

News

Senator Manchin visits new tech facility

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
After about six years operating out of Morgantown, 4D Tech Solutions is now is Fairmont

Funerals

Steven Showers

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
Steven Showers

Funerals

Charles Ray Barber

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT
Charles Ray Barber