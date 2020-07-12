Shinnston 18U Baseball Lacing Up for Summer Season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite the legion baseball season being cancelled due to COVID-19, numerous Lincoln ballplayers have decided to come together to form a Shinnston summer team.

The team played in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament hosted in Harrison County this weekend. Shinnston, however, lost all three of its games and were eliminated from the consolation on Saturday falling to Flood City, (Pa.), 2-0.

With many players hoping to earn playing time for the Cougars next year, assistant coach Justin Starkey says the team will use this summer develop their skills for the 2021 season.

