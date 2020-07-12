Union Elementary outdoor upgrades

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Some of the Buckhannon community gathered at Union Elementary to spruce up a new outdoor class space.

Union Elementary received grants to expand their outdoor learning curriculum. Members of the community volunteered time to expand this experience.

Volunteers assisted by building a greenhouse and planter boxes. Members of the current first-grade class planted pumpkins in the school’s garden.

Principal of Union Elementary, Michelle Fleming said all students will watch their own plants grow.

“We have raised beds that each classroom will get to decide what they want to plant and watch it grow over the fall,” she added.

Fleming said that students will be able to work using tablets for one on one learning in the new outdoor classroom.

“Students will be able to come out rain or shine basically as long as weather permits and be taught not only science but social studies, math and be able to use our campus as a learning environment,” she said.

Fleming added that students will be able to use the greenhouse and new outdoor classroom when they return to school in the fall.

