West Virginia Daybook

Sunday, Jul. 12 World TeamTennis season begins - 45th World TeamTennis season begins, this year held as 63 matches in 19 consecutive days in a single venue. Teams include NY Empire, Orange County Breakers, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, Springfield Lasers, Washington Kastles, Orlando Storm, Vegas Rollers, and Chicago Smash, with players including Kim Clijsters, Mardy Fish, Sabine Lisicki, Jack Sock, Milos Raonic, Taylor Townsend, Venus Williams, Tennys Sandgren, James Ward, Bob and Mike Bryan, Genie Bouchard, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and Sloane Stephens * Final played 2 Aug

Location: The Greenbrier, 300 W Main St, White Sulphur Springs, WV

Weblinks: http://www.wtt.com/, https://twitter.com/WorldTeamTennis, #WTTSummer

Contacts: WTT, contact@wtt.com